Heat in Maine

Maine Public's Climate Desk and The Portland Press Herald recently teamed up to report on the widespread impacts of warming temperatures in Maine. The collaboration led to a series about the growing issues of heat, and how it's affecting the economy, the environment, human health, wildlife, agriculture and more. We highlight some of the topics and takeaways from the series.



Panelists:

Molly Enking, climate editor, Maine Public

Penelope Overton, climate reporter, The Portland Press Herald

Rebecca Lincoln, environmental epidemiologist, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

VIP Callers:

Peter McGuire, climate reporter, Maine Public

Patty Wight, news reporter & host, Maine Public

Susie Arnold, senior ocean scientist, Island Institute

Daniel Kool, utilities reporter, The Portland Press Herald

