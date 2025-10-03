Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Heat in Maine

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy Han
Published October 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine Public's Climate Desk and The Portland Press Herald recently teamed up to report on the widespread impacts of warming temperatures in Maine. The collaboration led to a series about the growing issues of heat, and how it's affecting the economy, the environment, human health, wildlife, agriculture and more. We highlight some of the topics and takeaways from the series. 
  
Panelists:
Molly Enking, climate editor, Maine Public
Penelope Overton, climate reporter, The Portland Press Herald
Rebecca Lincoln, environmental epidemiologist, Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention

VIP Callers:
Peter McGuire, climate reporter, Maine Public
Patty Wight, news reporter & host, Maine Public
Susie Arnold, senior ocean scientist, Island Institute
Daniel Kool, utilities reporter, The Portland Press Herald

