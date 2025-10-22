Repatriation: Wabanaki Artifacts

Both the Abbe Museum and Brown University recently announced they will be returning more cultural artifacts and funerary items to Wabanaki tribes. Most of these items were stolen more than a century ago and have been part of the museums' collections for decades. The work of repatriation is sensitive and sometimes difficult, and some national museums have resisted repatriation, despite a federal law. We'll learn about the shameful history of grave robbing on Native lands, what these items mean to the tribes, and how museums identify what needs to be repatriated.

Panelists:

Aaron Miller, Luce curator of exhibits & collections, Abbe Museum

Chris Sockalexis, historic preservation officer, Penobscot Nation

Mary Hudetz, reporter, ProPublica; with The Repatriation Project



