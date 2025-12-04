Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Best & Overlooked Books of 2025

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Open book on table with glowing light spots all around and mug in background
Maine Public

Each year we learn about new books to consider as gifts this holiday season—or for your own reading list. Which books have earned national attention, what are some lesser-known gems, and which classics are worth revisiting? Get recommendations for novels, non-fiction, poetry, young adult and children’s books, and great reads by local authors.
 
Panelists:
Laura Hale, owner, Neighborhood Books, Presque Isle
Holly Williams, head of circulation, Bangor Public Library
Kenneth C. Davis, author and historian, Don't Know Much About® History series
 
VIP callers:
Christopher Packard, author, high school teacher; founder, Bangor Author’s Fair
Tilar Mazzeo, author, The Sea Captain's Wife, as well as several biographies and works of cultural history; former professor; based in Canada
Sarah Dawn Petrin, author of audiobook Bring Rain: Helping Humanity in Crisis, a memoir about serving as a humanitarian aid worker

 

