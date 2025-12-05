Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Holiday Event Roundup

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Ski slope filled with people skiing downhill wearing Santa suits
Sunday River

There’s still time to catch some of the holiday events and happenings across the state this month. We’ll learn about festivals, light shows, performances, family fun, and historic homes dressed up for the season. What do you look forward to this time of year?
 
Panelists:
Anne Ball, senior program director, Maine Downtown Center, Maine Development Foundation
Jane Anderson, director of visitor services, Maine Tourism Association
Amy Hausmann, executive director, Maine Arts Commission
 
VIP Callers:
Ellen Wainwright, communications manager, Sunday River; about Santa Sunday
Allison Page, director of marketing, Portland Symphony Orchestra; discussing The Magic of Christmas
Katie Hey, marketing & communications director, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens; about Gardens Aglow
Jacob Pelkey, tourism developer, Aroostook County Tourism

