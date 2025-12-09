Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Getting Outside in Wintertime

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Large group of children bundled in winter clothing jumping and running in the show with an adult joining them
Winter Kids

As cold as it gets in Maine, there are still plenty of reasons to get outdoors and embrace the season. There are activities for all ages, from snowboarding to birdwatching. Plus, just being outdoors in the brisk, fresh air has benefits for overall well-being. Even taking a quick dip in icy water can be good for you!

Panelists:
Courtney Holub, executive director, WinterKids
Jeff McCabe, director, Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation
Dr. Tony Owens, attending physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Maine Medical Center; longtime participant in the Polar Dip & Dash

VIP Caller:
Brian Lenberg, donor and events manager, Maine Adaptive
Jill McMahon, program manager, Teens to Trails

Maine Calling
