Getting Outside in Wintertime

As cold as it gets in Maine, there are still plenty of reasons to get outdoors and embrace the season. There are activities for all ages, from snowboarding to birdwatching. Plus, just being outdoors in the brisk, fresh air has benefits for overall well-being. Even taking a quick dip in icy water can be good for you!

Panelists:

Courtney Holub, executive director, WinterKids

Jeff McCabe, director, Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation

Dr. Tony Owens, attending physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, Maine Medical Center; longtime participant in the Polar Dip & Dash

VIP Caller:

Brian Lenberg, donor and events manager, Maine Adaptive

Jill McMahon, program manager, Teens to Trails