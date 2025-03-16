Today's poem is The Widow Learns To Cook by Weslea Sidon. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

The Widow Learns To Cook

On the radio I hear

a conversation about broken hearts

—that they are real

and mine might well be fragile

and in danger.

Listening to a doctor on the radio,

in my kitchen relearning how to cook,

learning that my heart break

might leave my heart less able, less willing

to carry me through all the things

I now must learn,

is riveting.

I clutch my heart,

or where I think my heart must be,

and beg: stop if you must, but please

don't do it now, before this one thing

that smells good in this lonely, too clean

kitchen, is ready.