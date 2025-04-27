Today's poem is First Day at the New Field by Claire Hersom. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

First Day at the New Field

- for Jim

And there they were all of them lined

up against the linked fence, one after another,

from 8th grade to grannies, from firefighter,

to executive, from freckled 8 year olds

to those lined dinosaurs of men, bent and weary.

They stood and faced the American flag dangling

limp in a no-breeze day, the steeple of the Methodist

church spiking through the pines across the stream,

and listened to the superintendent sing the National

Anthem with his strong tenor voice, a voice that can talk

about pensions, retirement, re-certs, and subs

who are now finally filling in when needed, still

so many scarred from the Covid years, and

'will we ever be the same,' he says. And I think

we're not meant to be the same generation after

generation, but to make our way through

the strains and surprises of each day, and only

in the shared things that make us real

are we all the same, 'don't you think?' I ask.

The whistle blows, and we get back on track

watching the kids and the parents watching

the referees in their striped shirts,

creased black slacks, there to see if anyone

disobeys the rules, goes outside the lines,

plays too rough or dirty, and whether they

need to blow the whistle, stop the game, and

remind them we all need boundaries, or it's chaos.

The rules that must continue, as must surprises,

like an unexpected philosophical conversation

straight from the announcer's box and those

unforeseen singing superintendents.