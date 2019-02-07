An Intimate Appointment

Mark Pagán is an award-winning film and podcast producer, storyteller, writer, and former b-boy. A Moth Storyslam winner, Mark's work and performances have been shown at festivals and shows worldwide, including Slamdance Film Festival, Arizona International Film Festival, North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival, Charleston Comedy Festival, RISK!, The Moth, Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater, Story Collider, Peoples Improv Theater, and Magnet Theater. He currently produces and hosts the series and live show, "Other Men Need Help."