A fall Maine landscape
State of the Art

Sunday, October 12: Jeremy Dutcher

By Sarah Tuttle
Published October 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Jeremy Dutcher in a canoe.
Jeremy Dutcher holding a beaded necklace, surrounded by green plants and colorful flowers.

Nature has a lot to teach us - if we make an effort to notice the lessons.

This idea is being explored in-depth in "We Are Water: A Northeast Celebration," a special program of music and story taking place on October 20th at Portland's Merrill Auditorium, as part of Portland Ovation's "Seeking Resonance" series. Featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma and friends, this evening of song and storytelling explores how bodies of water across the Northeast, stretching to the Arctic North, can help us stay connected to our past, and to one another here in the present. "We Are Water" also shares a hopeful vision for the future - one where community and hope are fostered. 

Among the artists featured in this event is Jeremy Dutcher, a classically trained tenor, musicologist, and activist from the Wolastoqiyik, a First Nation with territory in the Canadian Maritimes, Quebec, and parts of Maine. Dutcher has won both Juno and Polaris Prizes for his albums, which shine light on traditional Indigenous songs, language, and stories. 

In conversation with host Sarah Tuttle, Dutcher shares a bit about his musical journey, the important teachers and supporters he's met along the way, and the power of music and language to connect us to one another. 

You can find out more about Jeremy Dutcher's music and activism at jeremydutcher.com. For more information about the Seeking Resonance Series and Portland Ovations, visit portlandovations.org.

State of the Art
Sarah Tuttle
Sarah Tuttle has been making music since she was small, and her interests reach from the Pre-Baroque era to the music being written today. Most recently, she spent three years in Germany living and working as an opera singer, where she was able to perform a wide variety of repertoire, from Handel to Humperdinck, Bizet to Wagner. Sarah has called Maine her home state since she was ten, where she's since made music with more than a few local ensembles, including the Down East Singers and the Bowdoin Chorus.
