Mt. Ararat High School boys' hockey team reinstated by Maine Principals' Association

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published September 4, 2025 at 3:10 PM EDT
Mt. Ararat's High School boys' hockey team has been reinstated by the Maine Principals’ Association after a hazing incident last year prompted the school district to suspend its season.

MSAD 75 officials said the district has taken steps to reactivate the program, such as investigating the bullying incident, hiring a new Athletic Director, establishing a relationship with the organization Stop Hazing, and creating an Ad Hoc Athletic Advisory Committee.

The district said 20 students who previously participated in the boys’ ice hockey program said they want to play again.

Since new coaches could not be hired for the upcoming season, the MPA has approved Mt. Ararat to join a new cooperative team hosted by Lewiston High School.
