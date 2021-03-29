-
Though the Trump administration is trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in court, it's vowed that people with health problems will still be able to get insured. Here's why that could be tricky.
Analysts are expecting another double digit increase for individual insurance rates in Maine under the Affordable Care Act.Lewiston-based Community Health…
Maine Independent Senator Angus King says he thinks Republicans are moving too quickly toward a vote on a health care proposal. Speaking with CNN…
A plan put forth by U.S. House Republican leaders to replace the Affordable Care Act is getting a mixed response from the members of Maine’s Congressional…
This is the first year where taxes and health insurance intersect. The uninsured who failed to get health insurance coverage on the Affordable Care Act's…