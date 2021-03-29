-
FALMOUTH, Maine - Authorities in Maine say they're investigating the death of a man who was struck by a train in Falmouth. Police told WGME-TV on Thursday…
NEWTON, N.H. - Authorities in New Hampshire say a driver on the track at a railroad crossing was struck by an oncoming Amtrak train and died.The Newton…
TACOMA, Wash. - An Amtrak train derailed south of Seattle, and authorities say "injuries and casualties'' were reported. The train derailed about 40 miles…
WASHINGTON - Funding for Amtrak was up for discussion today in Congress, only hours after the deadly Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia.The U.S. House…
HARTFORD, Conn. - Amtrak says limited service is resuming between New York and Albany, New York, as storm conditions ease.Amtrak said Tuesday that service…
A citizen rail advocacy group that successfully lobbied for a decade to link Portland with Boston via rail, has unveiled its latest vision: better rail…