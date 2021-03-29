Anthony Sanborn Jr.

-
PORTLAND, Maine - A man freed after serving 27 years for the 1989 murder of a teenager says he struck a deal and walked away from a post-conviction review…
-
Sentenced to 70 years in prison for the 1989 killing of a 16-year-old girl in Portland, Anthony Sanborn is a free man. In the wake of a key witness’s…
-
A key witness whose testimony helped secure bail for Anthony Sanborn as he fights a decades-old murder conviction was back on the stand Tuesday in…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A friend of a 16-year-old girl killed in Maine in 1989 says police ignored his tip that an unidentified man had threatened her the day…
-
The former state prosecutor who won a murder conviction against Anthony Sanborn 25 years ago was in court Friday to defend her work. Former Assistant…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A key witness says he lied during the 1992 trial of a man who spent 27 years in prison in Maine for a murder conviction in the killing…
-
A man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit was in Cumberland County Court Tuesday for a hearing to determine…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Prosecutors say a key witness changed her story about a fatal stabbing in Maine because she was being hounded by a private investigator…
-
The hearing for a man who claims he was falsely convicted of murder 25 years ago has been delayed till October.Anthony Sanborn was released on bail this…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A judge has denied a request to delay a hearing on the case of a Maine man who was released from prison in April after new evidence…