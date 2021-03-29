Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission

-
NEW CASTLE, N.H. - Maine's top fishery official has been tapped to lead an interstate commission that manages East Coast marine resources. Maine…
-
BOSTON - The rules for recreational shark fishermen are going to get more difficult to try to protect a vulnerable species of shark. An arm of the…
-
Fisheries’ managers in the Atlantic states are considering a more proactive approach to regulating the lobster industry in order to reduce risks it may…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A regulatory board is about to decide if Maine's baby eel fishermen should be allowed to catch more of the tiny, big-money fish.…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Federal marine regulators are making $450,000 available to try to foster more seafood farming on the East Coast. The National Oceanic…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — New England shrimp will be unavailable to seafood consumers for at least another year as the fishery struggles with environmental…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A decision is due about whether New England's long-shuttered shrimp fishery can reopen, but it looks like an extended shutdown is…
-
Environmentalists and commercial fishing groups on the East Coast are divided over a decision to increase the amount fishermen can catch of an…
-
YORK, Maine - Part of the New England herring fishery will be shut down for two weeks to allow the fish to spawn. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Interstate fishery regulators will soon begin work on a new effort to get a handle on the population health of horseshoe crabs on the…