Update 12:40 p.m. August 13, 2020: Maine court rules that the peoples' veto effort on CMP transmission line is unconstitutional. Maine’s highest court…
The company that owns Central Maine Power (CMP) is suing the state of Maine in Cumberland County Superior Court. Avangrid Networks, Inc., is saying that a…
Over the next three years Central Maine Power (CMP) is proposing to invest nearly $30 million for what it's calling a "resiliency" program to harden its…
Central Maine Power's corporate parent has agreed to pay a $450,000 fine levied by a nonprofit that helps set standards for the nation's power grid.The…
PORTLAND, Maine - The agency that represents the interests of Maine utility customers is skeptical of a costly proposal to improve the state's power grid…