Bicentennial news

In this bicentennial year, Maine is recognizing the people who carved a new state out of the woods and set it on its path. But that history is complicated…
When Maine became a state in 1820, it inherited a vast land from Massachusetts. Two hundred years ago today, three men assigned by Maine's first governor,…
Maine's fraught relations with its Indian tribes dates all the way back to the beginning of statehood 200 years ago this year. In our latest Bicentennial…
Maine's bicentennial celebration has been muted by the coronavirus pandemic. But, 100 years ago this weekend, despite the Spanish flu, the state…
The year 2020 is likely to be remembered for the pandemic and the protests against police brutality. But it is still Maine's bicentennial year. And…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state of Maine is celebrating the bicentennial of its liberation from Massachusetts, with or without a party. Sunday's birthday event…
We continue our ongoing series of reports that tell the story of Maine's bicentennial by going back 200 years to this day, March 3. It was a critical date…
Over the past couple of months we’ve been reviewing the events, and getting to know the people, who contributed to Maine achieving statehood 200 years ago…
If there is one figure who stands out in Maine's striving for statehood, it might be William King. As we continue our bicentennial look back, the focus…
At the age of 85, Dan Donnell of York decided to try something new. His wife had recently died and he needed to get out of the house, so he started…