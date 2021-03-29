-
Kenya's Lawrence Cherono outsprinted Ethiopa's Lelisa Desisa over the final few steps to win the Boston Marathon on Monday.Cherono crossed the finish line…
BOSTON - Ethiopia's Worknesh Degefa broke away from the rest of the field early and ran alone for the last 20 miles to win the women's Boston Marathon on…
BOSTON - Daniel Romanchuk has won the men's wheelchair race at the Boston Marathon with the fastest time ever by an American. Romanchuk crossed the finish…
BOSTON - The long road to the 2019 Boston Marathon begins this week. The Boston Athletic Association says registration for next year's edition of the race…
Japanese runner Yuki Kawauchi surged late to win men's Boston Marathon in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 58 seconds. Kawauchi is the first…
Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a near-gale headwind to a Boston Marathon victory on Monday, the first American woman to win the race…
BOSTON - The race to secure a spot in the 2017 Boston Marathon begins Sept. 12, when rolling registration for the 121st running gets underway.Organizers…
A published news report is linking a Maine street gang to the gun that was used last year by one of the Boston Marathon bombers. According to the L.A.…