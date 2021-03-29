-
Mainers' personal income jumped by 41 percent in the April-to-June quarter, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. The two main reasons:…
-
It didn't take long for the new coronavirus to slow Maine's economy. The federal Bureau of Economic Analysis says Maine's gross domestic product shrank at…
-
Before the pandemic hit, Mainers personal income was on the rise. That's according to federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, which reported Tuesday that…
-
The personal income of Mainers jumped 5.4% in the 1st quarter of this year. It was the third biggest gain in personal income in the U.S. The Bureau of…
-
Maine's economic growth slowed markedly in the 4th quarter of 2018. According to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis, Maine's Gross Domestic Product…
-
The federal government is out with new figures showing how fast Maine's metropolitan area economies grew in 2017. The Bureau of Economic Analysis figures…
-
Maine's economic growth accelerated in the third quarter of last year. The federal Bureau of Economic Analysis says the state's gross domestic product -…
-
The federal government reported Tuesday that Maine’s economy grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the second quarter of this year. The Gross Domestic…
-
The growth in Maine residents' personal income slowed in the second quarter. That's according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The federal agency's…
-
New figures are out on the economic health of Maine's three urban areas, based on the change last year in the gross domestic product. The Bureau of…