David Bernhardt

With the U.S. facing an almost trillion dollar backlog of unmet highway and bridge needs, Maine U.S. Senator Susan Collins chaired a Senate subcommittee…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is chairing a Senate hearing today on how the country should deal with its deteriorated infrastructure.…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is heading in the wrong direction when it comes to maintaining the condition of its bridges. The state's transportation…
Gov. Paul LePage today announced a $2 billion plan of transportation projects that includes road and bridge repairs over the next three years. But state…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine has adopted a so-called "Complete Streets" policy. It's hoped the policy will lead to Maine roadways that are more friendly to…