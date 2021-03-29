David Boyer

-
Maine Legalized Recreational Pot 4 Years Ago But There Are Still No Retailers. And Now A New Glitch.Four years ago, Maine voters approved a ballot initiative legalizing recreational marijuana. Yet, there are still no marijuana retailers in the state. The…
-
LEWISTON, Maine - Activists seeking to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Lewiston delivered a final batch of signatures that they say should…
-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A group of activists hoping to put the question of marijuana legalization for adults in South Portland before voters is…