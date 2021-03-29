-
PORTLAND, Maine - A lifetime achievement award has been offered - and rescinded - for "American Pie'' singer Don McLean. The 73-year-old announced Monday…
-
CAMDEN, Maine - "American Pie'' singer Don McLean says he has had no contact with his ex-wife for more than a year and will obey the terms of an order of…
-
ELLSWORTH, Maine - A Maine court has given the ex-wife of "American Pie'' singer Don McLean an order of protection against him.McLean pleaded guilty in…
-
CAMDEN, Maine - "American Pie'' singer and songwriter Don McLean and his wife have finalized their divorce and agreed to a $10 million settlement.A…
-
ROCKLAND, Maine - Singer Don McLean is pleading not guilty to additional charges stemming from his domestic violence case in Maine.The "American Pie"…
-
CAMDEN, Maine - Don McLean's attorney says the singer has entered a not-guilty plea to a domestic violence charge in writing and will not appear in court…
-
CAMDEN, Maine - A Maine judge has granted Don McLean's wife a temporary order of protection from the "American Pie'' singer after she cited a pattern of…
-
CAMDEN, Maine - A jail supervisor says "American Pie'' singer Don McLean has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Maine.Cpl. Brad…
-
NEW YORK - Singer-songwriter Don McLean's original manuscript and notes to "American Pie'' have been sold at auction for $1.2 million.McLean offered the…