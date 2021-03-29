-
The Mills Administration says it plans to build a new pre-release center on the grounds of a former minimum-security prison in Washington County under an…
-
Gov. Paul LePage is making good on a promise to veto any spending bills passed by this special session of the legislature. On Monday LePage vetoed more…
-
A Superior Court judge has declined to weigh in on how a Washington County prison should be operated, after Gov. Paul LePage emptied the facility in…
-
Time is running out for the Downeast Correctional Facility: It will close for good June 30, unless lawmakers authorize additional funding for another…
-
Attorneys for unionized workers at the closed Downeast Correctional Facility (DCF) in Machiasport are asking a judge to clarify her recent order requiring…
-
Gov. Paul LePage says he’s “readjusting” operations at the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport now that a judge has ruled that his…
-
A lawyer for laid-off workers is demanding that Republican Gov. Paul LePage reopen the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport immediately, but no…
-
Supporters of the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport are wondering what happens next now that a superior court judge has issued a temporary…
-
The LePage administration is endorsing legislation to build a new pre-release center in Washington County. However, lawmakers are concerned that the new…
-
The future of the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport is now at the center of a political showdown at the State House.The closure of the minimum…