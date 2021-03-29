-
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine - According to the United States Geological Survey, three small earthquakes have been recorded in New Hampshire and Maine since…
-
CALAIS, Maine - Officials say a small earthquake was recorded along the border of Maine and Canada. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported early…
-
New Hampshire has been shaken by a 2.4-magnitude earthquake in the central part of the state. The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake was…
-
The second earthquake in the last week shook northern Cumberland County early Wednesday morning, though not very much.Henry Berry, a geologist at the…
-
DRESDEN, Maine - Authorities in Maine are investigating a small earthquake. Officials say the magnitude 2.6 quake happened at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday.…
-
The U.S. Geological Survey says there was a small earthquake just after noon today in the Cape Elizabeth area. State Geologist Robert Marvinney says the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The United States Geological Society has measured four minor earthquakes in Maine over the past several days. The earthquakes began on…
-
EASTPORT, Maine - Officials say a small earthquake has shaken an area of rural eastern Maine.Maine State Geologist Robert Marvinney says a magnitude 3.3…
-
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (AP) _ An independent documentary filmmaker from Maine has survived the earthquake in Nepal, spending the night under a doorway of…