The Maine Public Utilities Commission has rejected a proposal by Canadian company Enmax to buy the electric utility that serves more than 150,000…
The electric utility Emera Maine and its would-be Canadian buyer Enmax are proposing millions of dollars in rate relief for customers — if the deal goes…
Maine Public Advocate Barry Hobbins says he wants the Public Utilities Commission to take a close look at the proposal by Canadian company Enmax to buy…
Nova Scotia energy company Emera is selling its Maine subsidiary to another Canadian company, ENMAX Corporation, for $959 million.At a press conference in…