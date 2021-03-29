-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine utility regulators and FairPoint Communications are in agreement on a $175,000 settlement after the company failed to meet…
-
Exactly what will happen when FairPoint Communications launches new changes next month to its basic landline phone service is not yet clear. But the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A Wall Street analyst says FairPoint shareholders are pressing for a sale of the company now that it has negotiated a new labor…
-
Negotiations between FairPoint and unions representing striking workers have entered a second week.The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service called…
-
In the nearly seven weeks since Fairpoint's 1,700-strong northern New England workforce went on strike, Maine regulators are reporting an increase in…
-
By Alanna Durkin, The Associated PressAUGUSTA, Maine - Hundreds of FairPoint workers in Vermont who have been on strike for weeks are getting unemployment…
-
MONTPELIER, Vt. - Many striking workers of FairPoint Communications say they're willing to stay off the job until they win what they consider to be a fair…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — FairPoint Communications and representatives of more than 1,700 striking workers in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont are going back to…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A strike by FairPoint Communications workers will likely hurt business in the short term, as large customers shy away from new or…
-
The comptroller of New York is urging FairPoint's biggest shareholder to encourage the company to treat its workforce fairly.Thomas DiNapoli expressed…