-
UNION, Maine - Agriculture officials in Maine are looking for farmers, foresters and others to come forward with ideas about how to spend conservation…
-
Poverty relief organizations in Maine say they are relieved that the 2018 US Farm Bill has passed with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A coalition of Maine anti-hunger groups says the Farm Bill passed by Congress this week is a win for the state's hungry. Preble Street,…
-
Maine faith leaders Tuesday gathered at Wayside Food Programs, a charitable food distribution center in Portland, to urge Maine's congressional…