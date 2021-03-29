-
A Honolulu-based company with offices in Portland and Orono, Maine, has been awarded an $8 million Navy contract to design safer hulls and hybrid-electric…
-
When JB Turner opened the Front Street Shipyard in Belfast six years ago, he had a handful of workers and a vision.The company has grown to nearly a…
-
BELFAST, Maine — A midcoast shipyard has struck a deal with a Norwegian ferry company to build energy-efficient, carbon fiber ferries for sale in the…
-
BELFAST, Maine - A Maine shipyard is working with a Norwegian shipbuilder to manufacture high-speed, carbon-fiber ferries.Front Street Shipyard President…