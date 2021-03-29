-
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Maine's Memorial Day celebrations are absent a prominent veteran who died last year.The American Legion had two empty chairs in…
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — "Poppy" and "Bar" are gone, but the passing of George H. W. and Barbara Bush won't mean an end to children's laughter, splashing in…
The funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush begins at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, with a motorcade from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington…
Gov. Paul LePage has ordered nonessential state offices to close Wednesday, the day of former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral in Washington. The 41st…
The news of President George H.W. Bush’s death broke on the first weekend of Kennebunkport’s “Prelude,” an annual preholiday tradition in the town. In…
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, were more than political supporters, they were friends.Collins…
George Herbert Walker Bush died late Friday. For many in the community surrounding Walker's Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, the former president was much…
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Former President George H.W. Bush hopes to greet board members and corporate partners of the Points of Light foundation this week…
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Former President George H.W. Bush is welcoming a new member of the family: a yellow Labrador retriever named "Sully.'' The…
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - The annual George H.W. Bush Cape Arundel Celebrity Golf Classic is kicking off in Kennebunkport, Maine. The fundraiser is held each…