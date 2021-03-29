-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine House of Representatives has given initial approval to a proposal that would allow residents to vote on whether packages of…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A group of Maine legislators is calling on the U.S. Senate to allow states to craft laws that put labels on food products that include…
-
WASHINGTON - Maine is one of the states that have laws requiring the labeling of genetically modified foods that would be pre-empted under a bill passed…
-
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine's 1st District is criticizing a bill in Washington which seeks to overturn state GMO labeling…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Supporters and opponents of bills that would implement food labeling to disclose the presence of genetically modified organisms were back…
-
The state of Vermont is the target of a federal lawsuit over its newly-enacted law requiring food manufacturers to label products that contain…