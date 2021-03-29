Harvey Lembo

-
ROCKLAND, Maine - A disabled former lobsterman in Maine who shot an intruder won't face charges for the shooting. The Knox County District Attorney says…
-
The National Rifle Association’s top lobbyist was in Portland to talk up the gun rights agenda — and talk down an initiative on the November ballot that…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A couple of weeks after a judge ruled that a Rockland man's civil rights were not violated when his landlord threatened him with…
-
ROCKLAND, Maine - A Knox County judge ruled this week that a Maine man's civil rights weren't violated when his landlord gave him an ultimatum to either…
-
The Maine Legislature has given all but final approval to a bill that would prohibit private landlords who accept public housing vouchers from banning gun…
-
ROCKLAND, Maine - A retired Maine lobsterman told a friend over the weekend he was fed up with having his apartment burglarized and bought a gun to defend…