-
AUGUSTA, ME—Nearly 1800 workers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont will be back on the job this week, after ratifying an agreement struck with FairPoint…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ More than 1,700 striking FairPoint workers are wrapping up voting on a tentative agreement to end a four-month strike in Maine, New…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Top leaders from FairPoint Communication and unions representing 1,700 striking workers in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont are to…
-
FairPoint Communications and the two unions representing more than 1,700 workers across Northern New England have failed to agree on a contract, after…
-
FairPoint union employees from Maine took their concerns over ongoing contract negotiations to corporate headquarters today in Charlotte, North Carolina,…