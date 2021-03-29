-
WESTBROOK, Maine - Maine's giant spinning ice disk may soon meet its end because of unseasonably warm weather. The Portland Press Herald reports the disk…
-
The floating ice disk in Westbrook is back in the news. A 44-year-old man from New Jersey caused a stir on social media Thursday by going out onto the…
-
WESTBROOK, Maine - Maine's giant spinning ice disk that quickly gained international fame survived the weekend winter weather that pummeled New England…
-
MILLINOCKET, Maine - The massive ice disk that formed on a Maine river has a baby brother. Officials at Baxter State Park in northern Maine shared a photo…
-
WESTBROOK, Maine - Maine's giant spinning ice disk that quickly gained international fame seems to have met its end.The formation in the Presumpscot River…
-
WESTBROOK, Maine - Think of it as a crop circle, but in a river. A curious formation that has grabbed the attention of Greater Portland, Maine, is…