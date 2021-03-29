International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge S6

-
Union members have ratified a new contract with Bath Iron Works."You know we took on Goliath and we held our own."Jay Wadleighn, who served on the union's…
-
Members of Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works’ biggest union continue to strike, and on Tuesday the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace…
-
Bath Iron Works says it has filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board against Local S6 of the International Association of Machinists and…
-
BATH, Maine - Federal prosecutors say a Maine man has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of embezzling more than $280,000 from a machinists union.…