Climate activists rallied in Portland Monday evening in response to the Public Service Commission of Nebraska's approval of the alternate route for the…
WASHINGTON — After years of federal review, the Keystone XL oil pipeline has been rejected.President Barack Obama says he made the decision because the…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin is urging President Barack Obama to approve the Keystone XL pipeline. In a letter to the…
WASHINGTON - As expected, Maine's two U.S. Senators were on opposite sides as the U.S. Senate passed a bill approving construction of the Keystone XL…
Maine 2nd District Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin says the Keystone Pipeline will increase fuel supplies and help keep prices lower.Poliquin says compared…
PORTLAND, Maine - Environmental activists in Maine and across the country mobilized for a so-called "day of action" today to oppose to the controversial…
WASHINGTON - Maine's two U.S. represenatives today cast opposing votes on a House measure to approve the controversial Keystone pipeline.Second District…
Sen. Angus King starts serving on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee this week, as the controversial Keystone Pipeline bill comes up for…
Often, Maine’s two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins and independent Angus King, are on the same side of issues. But on the Keystone Pipeline…
WASHINGTON - Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent considered a possible swing vote on the Keystone XL Pipeline project, says he will oppose…