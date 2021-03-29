-
POWNAL, Maine — A Maine woman's unorthodox approach to finding a kidney donor has paid off.WABI-TV reports that Linda Deming was so desperate for a kidney…
By Patrick Whittle, The Associated PressPORTLAND, Maine - A Maine man who responded to a plea for a kidney donation that he saw painted on a car window…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Medical Center officials say they're "optimistic'' they can work through the remaining medical and legal hurdles in a kidney…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Medical Center is continuing to work toward a successful kidney transplant for Christine Royle, the South Portland mother whose…
Six Maine residents, from Pemaquid to Harpswell to Scarborough, are now linked through the largest organ donor chain in the state. Earlier this month, in…
PORTLAND, Maine - In what's described as the largest, first-of-its-kind kidney pair donation chain in Maine, three recipients received kidneys Nov from…