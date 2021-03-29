liquor sales

-
Grocers and others in the food and beverage industry are supporting a proposal to reduce the deposit rate on liquor bottles in Maine from 15 cents to…
Advocates of Maine’s 40-year-old bottle deposit law are concerned about a proposal to lower the deposit on liquor bottles from 15 cents down to five…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine says it's raising prices on low-end liquor to increase state revenue from rising alcohol sales. Maine's liquor and lottery…
AUGUSTA, Maine - In most of Maine's larger cities and towns, there's little chance of having to stand in line for liquor. But it's a different story in…