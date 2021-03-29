lobster catch

-
ELLSWORTH, Maine - Interstate fishing regulators are holding a series of hearings on the East Coast about a plan to improve data collection in the lobster…
-
ROCKPORT, Maine - The value of the Maine lobster fishery continues to grow, and landings continue to climb."Maine certainly is experiencing kind of a…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Scientists will study northern New England's key lobster fishing areas in an attempt to protect the crustaceans from the kind of…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Southern New England's fading lobster fishery will be the subject of a battery of new regulations to try to save the crustacean's…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Southern New England's fading lobster population is the subject of a debate about possible protections to save it.The Atlantic States…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Fishery regulators say Maine's lobster fishermen topped 120 million pounds of catch in 2014 - a year when the value of the state's…