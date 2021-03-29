-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A proposal designed to improve high school graduation rates in Maine for students who are homeless or in foster care has received the…
Maine has moved up to ninth place in the national rankings for child health and well-being, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book.Claire Berkowitz…
Prenatal care and children's mental health are among areas of concern identified in the latest Maine Kids Count Data Book. According to the report…
A new report finds that 85 percent of children in Maine with young parents live in low-income households.That's the highest percentage in the country,…
Maine's early child care system is failing families, children, and providers, according to a new report by the Maine Women's Policy Center and the Maine…
PORTLAND, Maine - Infant mortality is on the rise in Maine, according to the Maine Children's Alliance Annual Kids Count data released Monday. Executive…
LEWISTON, Maine - The percent of Maine children with incarcerated parents is more than the national average and the highest in New England.A report by the…