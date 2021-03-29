-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's lobster marketing group says it's going to refocus its efforts on the flavor and origins of the state's signature seafood item…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A group charged with promoting lobster for the state of Maine has a new leader. The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative has appointed…
-
Members of Maine’s lobster industry say the state should keep funding a marketing group that uses fees from those within the industry to promote seafood…
-
A $2-million-a-year investment by the state into a targeted lobster promotion effort paid off big for the industry last year, according to the Maine…
-
The first year of Maine’s new lobster marketing effort is starting to pay off.That’s according to supporters, who believe the $1.5 million invested is…