PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's highest court has rejected a lawsuit stemming from a failed referendum to ban bear hunting techniques deemed to be…
PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments in a lawsuit that pits a hunting reform group against the Maine Department of…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Following two recent related losses in court, Mainers for Fair Bear Hunting took their case to the Maine Ethics Commission. The group…
Supporters of the bear hunting measure on the Maine ballot have filed a complaint with the Maine ethics commission alleging that the group leading the…
Supporters of a measure that would prohibit the use of bait, dogs and traps while bear hunting in Maine are appealing a Superior Court decision denying…
PORTLAND, Maine - The group spearheading a statewide referendum to ban the use of bait, hounds and traps in Maine's annual bear hunt is asking a judge for…
The fatal bear attack of a hiker in New Jersey this week is highlighting that state's bear management policies - and drawing comparisons with Maine's.…
PORTLAND, Maine - Supporters of a referendum to ban the use of bait, hounds and traps in Maine's annual bear hunt began canvassing neighborhoods in…