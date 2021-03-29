-
JACKMAN, Maine - Maine's big game hunting seasons are months away, but the state is starting the process of accepting applications for the moose hunt. The…
-
OXFORD, Maine - The longest stretch of Maine's annual moose hunt is taking place in some central and western parts of the state.Maine's "any moose'' hunt…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - More Maine veterans might be able to participate in the state's annual moose hunt thanks to a change in state law. Democratic Gov. Janet…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The deadline for Maine moose hunters to apply for a permit has arrived, but exactly how many permits will be available is still…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine wildlife regulators will likely make a decision by the end of the month on a proposal to increase the number of moose hunting…
-
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - Maine's expanded moose hunt is getting started in the far northern and Down East parts of the state.The moose hunt is a major fall…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is about to close the door on application submissions to this year's moose lottery. Actually, the state is closing the web browser,…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine wildlife officials say 73 percent of moose hunters were successful in harvesting their quarry during last year's hunt.The Maine…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state of Maine is taking online applications for the upcoming moose hunting season. The state is only accepting online applications…
-
CARIBOU, Maine - The Maine moose hunt is back open for a few days in the far northern part of the state. The moose hunt begins in September, lasts until…