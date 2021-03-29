-
It appears that philanthropist and entrepreneur Roxanne Quimby is finally getting her wish. Nearly 90,000 acres of land she owns east of Baxter State Park…
BANGOR, Maine (AP) _ Two former Acadia National Park superintendents and two former presidents of Friends of Acadia are throwing their support behind a…
BANGOR, Maine - Citizens who back a national park in Maine's North Woods are calling again on the state's congressional delegation to get behind the…
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Supporters of a planned national park in northern Maine are inviting the public to take a virtual trip of the area at a meeting in…
By Nick Sambides Jr., Bangor Daily NewsAUGUSTA, Maine — A coalition opposing a proposed 150,000-acre national park in the Katahdin region has asked…
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine - Residents in East Millinocket, Maine, are rejecting a controversial proposal to create a national park east of Baxter State…
MEDWAY, Maine - Supporters of a national park in northern Maine have a lot more work to do to convince residents in one area town to support the…
MEDWAY, Maine — A Maine town is holding a nonbinding referendum about a much-debated proposal to create a national park east of Baxter State Park.Medway…
MEDWAY, Maine - Two Maine towns will soon host nonbinding referendums about a controversial proposal to create a national park east of Baxter State…
EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine - More than 200 businesses have come out against a new national park in Maine's North Woods, ahead of a debate tonight on the…