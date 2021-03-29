-
Athletic footwear manufacturer New Balance, which has factories in Norridgewock, Norway and Showhegan, has announced it's furloughing some of its workers…
-
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine - U.S. military personnel wear fatigues, helmets and boots that are made in the United States. Now they're getting Made-in-the-USA…
-
SKOWHEGAN, Maine - Maine fire officials say a bolt of lightning ignited a fire at a shoe factory in Skowhegan over the weekend. The lightning strike…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — The last time New Balance spoke out on trade policy, its shoes ended up in trash cans and on fire.That might be why the company was…
-
Military contractors in Maine could benefit from a defense authorization bill moving through Congress.Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine, who…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A move by some Republicans in the U.S. House to strip out language enforcing the decades-old law requiring clothing and shoes used by the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Rep. Bruce Poliquin has beaten back an attempt to remove his language from the National Defense Authorization Act which would…
-
BANGOR, Maine - A Maine manufacturer is applauding the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee's approval of an amendment that would require the Department…
-
SKOWHEGAN, Maine - Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin of Maine and Democratic Rep. Niki Tsongas of Massachusetts are making progress in their effort to make…
-
New Balance, which employs 900 people in Maine, has renewed its opposition to a trade deal that would allow cheaper imports from abroad.New Balance…