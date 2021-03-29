-
Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., October 18 at 10:30 pm Sat., October 20 at 11:30 am When the news broke that a man had been hiding in the woods of Maine…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that the man known as the North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, does not have to pay police…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A man who lived as a hermit in the Maine woods for nearly three decades has finished a special court program.Christopher Knight, known as…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ A man who lived nearly three decades in the Maine woods now has a job and is adjusting to life back in society.Kennebec County…