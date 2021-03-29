-
All 10 U.S. senators in coastal New England reintroduced a proposal Friday to bar oil and gas drilling from the region's shores. The group said President…
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King is seeking assurances from Interior Secretary nominee David Bernhardt that he will not support exploration for oil and…
The Department of the Interior is proposing to open nearly all of the nation’s coastline to exploratory drilling for oil and gas. The feds held an open…
CONCORD, N.H. - Opponents of the Trump administration's proposal to expand offshore drilling say it poses a grave threat to New Hampshire's marine…
A series of hearings on plans to open New England and most of the nation's coastline to offshore drilling will be postponed because of the U.S. government…