Since they first discovered the patterns of the sun and the moon, human beings have searched for more accurate methods of keeping time. Clockmaking…
If you’re in the market for a length of steel chain, a hatchet or a decorative wrought iron fence, you just head over to the hardware store. But there was…
Our next installment of Once Upon A Job takes us into a world of glass eyes, antlers, and hides. Taxidermy had its heyday during the Victorian era, when…
These days, when people say they're sending a document to the printer, they usually mean they're zapping it over to the Xerox machine. It's never been…
These days, a “Cooper” might refer to a brand of cheese or a compact car. But a hundred years ago, a cooper was commonly known as person who built wooden…
For most of the 20th century, secretaries were at the heart of every office, and it was one of the few career paths widely open to women.The job required…
Church bells still summon the faithful to the start of worship, and you can still hear them ring out on special occasions in certain town squares. But…
When April rolls around this man from Wiscasset is one of the busiest guys you’re likely to meet.“Once Upon a Job” is a series looking at some of the…
According to an Oxford University study, nearly half the jobs considered indispensable today, from loan officers and paralegals to baristas and waiters,…