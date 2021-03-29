opiod abuse

-
The number of opioid prescriptions being written by doctors in Maine declined by 32 percent between 2013 and 2017.In 2017, opioid prescriptions numbers…
Maine continues to see a record number of overdose deaths. The latest figures show 189 people have died of overdoses in the first six months of his year.…
For years, the cost of the overdose reversal drug Naloxone, often called by its brand name Narcan, has been relatively low, a few dollars a vial.…
According to the Institute of Medicine, chronic pain affects about 100 million U.S. adults - more than the total affected by heart disease, cancer, and…