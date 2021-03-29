organ donation

-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine’s Republican governor is opposing a law to prohibit certain insurers from considering a person’s status as a living organ…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Medical Center is continuing to work toward a successful kidney transplant for Christine Royle, the South Portland mother whose…
PORTLAND, Maine - Doctors at Maine Medical Center have expressed frustration at how a fund-raising effort on behalf of a kidney donor is potentially…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - A fundraising effort on behalf of a kidney donor has delayed surgery for a woman who found the donor by posting a personal plea on…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage and Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap are encouraging Maine residents to register as organ donors. LePage and Dunlap…
Six Maine residents, from Pemaquid to Harpswell to Scarborough, are now linked through the largest organ donor chain in the state. Earlier this month, in…