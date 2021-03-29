-
AUGUSTA, Maine- The Maine Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry is investigating four cases of cryptosporidiosis, all in York County. The…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The sponsor of a Maine bill designed to loosen the restrictions on raw milk sales says the legislation is dead.Rep. William Noon's…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine House of Representatives is signing off on a proposal to loosen the restrictions on raw milk sales.Rep. William Noon's proposal…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine’s dairy industry is split over proposals to make it easier to sell raw milk in Maine. It's an issue that has drawn lengthy…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine agricultural officials say they support easing license requirements for some dairy farmers who sell raw milk directly to…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The Maine Supreme Court has rejected a Blue Hill farmer's challenge of regulations requiring him to spend thousands of dollars to…