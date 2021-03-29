-
ELLSWORTH, Maine - Maine is holding lotteries for licenses to participate in one of the most lucrative fisheries in the state. The state is home to a…
-
ELLSWORTH, Maine - Maine is considering a scallop fishing season that would allow fishermen to harvest levels of the shellfish similar to last year. The…
-
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine - Maine's scallop season is entering its final days of the year with another closure of a scalloping ground. The scallop fishery runs…
-
EASTPORT, Maine - Maine fishing regulators are shutting down some of the most fertile scallop fishing grounds in the state to help keep the shellfish's…
-
ELLSWORTH, Maine - Maine scallop fishermen would be allowed to harvest the same amount of the shellfish per day under a proposal floated by state…
-
LUBEC, Maine - Maine's scallop fishing season is nearing its final weeks with many scallop fishing grounds still open for harvesting.The Maine scallop…
-
ELLSWORTH, Maine - Maine fishing regulators are holding public hearings about proposed restrictions that would affect the upcoming scallop harvesting…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government is shutting down scallop fishing in a key New England fishing area amid an ongoing conflict over the harvest of…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The federal government plans to allow scallop fishermen to catch more shellfish next year as consumer demand grows.The New England…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - State regulators will make a decision soon about the scope of this year's Maine scallop fishing season.Maine scallops are popular in the…